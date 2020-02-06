Editor:
I rarely bother to respond to letters to the editor, but I feel compelled to respond to the letter of Jan. 29, Lies Don’t Bother Trump Supporters”! The letter writer states that Hillary was right, Trump supporters really are deplorable. They are irresponsible and unpatriotic, and do not check their facts but rather spread the lies.
Was Hillary "right” to set up her unauthorized/unsecured server; destroy devices/delete emails; lie under oath; and put our national security at risk? James Comey lied on July 5, 2016 when he stated she did not “intend” to violate the law. Research the criminal code, as I have, “intent” is not a required element of the crime. Refer to 18 U.S. Code.
Americans, Democrats included, did not necessarily vote for the “outsider”, Donald Trump, but rather voted against the “insider” Hillary Clinton. Hillary should not have been running for President, she should have been indicted.
President Trump has far exceeded our expectations: record employment across all demographics, trade deals, border security, record stock market/economy, and he has highlighted rampant corruption within our government. He succeeds despite massive and never-ending Deep State attacks.
As a Trump supporter, I wish I did not have to verify all my facts. However, the media has revealed, many times, that they are incapable of reporting facts but rather quite capable of reporting “half-truths and/or outright lies”!
Want to know why Trump won in 2016 and will win in 2020, look in the mirror and re-read your letter.
Nancy Hill
Punta Gorda
