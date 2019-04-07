Editor:

Am I getting this right? Hillary Clinton as secretary of state used her private e-mail server in violation of federal law. Her e-mails containing classified, secret and top secret communications were then hacked by the Russians.

To avert attention away from her wrongdoing she colludes with Obama-appointed FBI director James Comey, who claims ignorance on Hillary’s behalf, therefore abating any criminal charges, allowing Hillary time to delete all sensitive e-mails, including destroying her computer hard drive and Blackberry devices which would serve as evidence against her.

Hillary and the Democratic National Committee then collude and pay for a hoaxed dossier in an attempt to tie President Trump to the Russians, thereby averting public concern over her hacked illegal e-mails and thwarting Trumps run for presidency.

If this is not collusion, obstruction and treason, then what is? The History Channel should run a documentary on this debacle, which would be much more interesting than the fake news or garbage that Hollywood is turning out.

Is it a coincidence that Adam Schiff, along with several other Democrat leaders have all been insisting on this Russian collusion, or are they implicated in Hillary’s hacked e-mails and trying to cover their tracks?

Perhaps the president should request the Russians turn over a copy of those hacked e-mails and let the American public decide who has colluded, obstructed and is treasonous.

Michael Kaines

Englewood

