Whether or not Kavanaugh is guilty of what Ms. Ford accuses him of is irrelevant now. Obviously, he can't stand the heat so it's time to get out of the kitchen.
Remember when Hillary was questioned for 11 hours about Benghazi? She never once lost her cool.
Sue Radebaugh
Englewood
