Editor:
Medical care in the country is pathetic. Even people with insurance have trouble getting decent care at a reasonable cost. If you don’t have insurance you are in a world of hurt.
Medicaid with share of cost is absurd, having to come up with the $600 or whatever is impossible for anyone who has been approved for Medicaid. Most approvals come because it is well known that 99.9 percent of people applying cannot come up with the share of cost, so, ta-da, no Medicaid coverage and the government gets more money to pad their pockets or put on their pet projects that may or may not come to fruition no matter how much money is wasted on it.
Also, when eligible, just eligible, for Medicaid you will no longer be seen at the Virginia B Andes Clinic. So, people are left to suffer and possibly die due to the indifference of the medical community.
Doctors cannot call themselves doctors/healers when they refuse to help those in need. Apparently, the Hippocratic oath means nothing to the medical community anymore.
Those fortunate enough to have Medicaid must travel for many miles and sometimes hours to find someone who will treat them.
For Shame
Peggy Wilbur
Lake Suzy
