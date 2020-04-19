Editor:

One only has to read John HACK(appropriately named)worth's column of April 6 to see why your readers call the media "fake news."

Without one shred of evidence, he suggests that the people living in the Villages were able to be tested for Covid-19 earlier than other Florida residents because they support our governor and president. Really? What an idiotic statement to make at a time when "most people" are urging our country to unite in the fight against this pandemic. It is statements and innuendos such as these that are dividing our nation.

In the same column he also "clarifies" a story published in your paper from the Tampa Bay Times that people over 65 can leave their homes. Anyone with half a brain, which apparently John thinks senior citizens do not have, who read the article correctly in the first place knew we were not being imprisoned in our homes.

Perhaps the Sun should consider hiring a few Republicans on their staff to have a fair and balanced reporting of the news. If your advertising revenues have diminished due to the stay-at home order, Hackworth would be a great place to save payroll.

Harold Sarver

Punta Gorda

