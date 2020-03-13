Editor:
In a Feb. 21 article in the paper I saw that the sales tax committee recommended renovating the Old Punta Gorda Library as a tier one project and certainly agree with them. My suggestion as to what would be the best fit for the building is to house the Charlotte County Historical Society.
It has been looking for a new home for awhile now and giving a “home” to the many artifacts collected over the years and preserving them for our residents should be top of the list. If we don’t remember where we came from we certainly can’t plan where we are going. Thank you.
Linda Wilson
Punta Gorda
