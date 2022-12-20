An op-ed by a Christian nationalist utilized deception and disinformation to argue that the USA is a Judeo-Christian nation, and our society is losing its morals because prayer, Bible reading and pledging allegiance are missing from public life (12/16).
This propaganda is so often repeated and so widely accepted that is often taken for granted and accepted as factual. The constitution did not require all citizens to be Christian; did not include citations from the Hebrew or Christian scriptures or theocratic governance principles. The writers of the U.S. constitution were influenced by philosophers and political theorists, such as Locke, Montesquieu, Rousseau, Hutcheson, Voltaire, Aristotle, and Paine.
At the constitutional convention they did not ponder what Jesus, Abraham, David, or Solomon would do? Because that would be useless. And no, the Hebrews were not the only culture that prohibited murder, stealing, etc. The big ideas in the constitution were limited government republicanism, checks and balances, federalism, separation of powers, and popular sovereignty (all secular concepts).
The first pledge of allegiance was penned in 1895, so by the writer’s logic no one prior to this date could be moral. Furthermore, Christian nations waged war against the Global South for centuries. Christians murdered, raped, infected, and lynched persons of color, and stole enormous amount of wealth all while reading the Bible and praying to Jesus. The preponderance of evidence suggests that reading the Bible, praying, and pledging may not make someone moral. Caring about people is a prerequisite for morality (ie, social justice).
