Editor:

As Hitler slaughtered millions of people, the world watched.

We said never again.

Putin is slaughtering thousands as the world watches.

The South imported thousands of Africans because they wanted cheap labor.

We said never again.

Washington is flooding the country with illegal immigrants who will work for pennies because they say we need workers.


Every four years we get a new batch of political investigations where only the scapegoats are punished.

Jimmy Carter is widely considered one of the worst presidents because of his policies and bypassing immigration laws.

Joe Biden is trying to one up him.

History Repeats

Bud Crihfield

El Jobean

