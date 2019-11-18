Editor:
There are exciting things happening around Punta Gorda and the county. It appears that the Boat House and YMCA will be restored, and the Peace River Wildlife Center may be moving to a wonderful new location.
But, there is one thing missing — a county history museum and this county has a rich history. Fortunately, there is a spot for that. Why not house this museum in the old county library on Henry Street. Punta Gorda and Charlotte County are already the gem of the west coast and a history museum would be one more attraction.
Fishermen's Village, Military Museum, PRWC, boat house and activities, YMCA, History Park, Gilchrist Park, dog park, County History Museum, all within walking distance, what a bonanza! Talks are ongoing as to how to utilize the sales tax income. We should urge our county commissioners to set aside funds for updating the old library.
Dona Whalen
Lake Suzy
