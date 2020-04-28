Editor:

May 2018 - Trump administration axed the Pandemic Response Team.

November 2019 - U.S. National Center for Medical Intelligence raised alarms about a disease that would pose threat to American forces in Asia.

December 2019 - Chinese scientists published papers describing the new viral infection.

Jan. 3 - China's National Health Committee classified novel coronavirus as “highly pathogenic.” Trump administration received formal notification of the China outbreak. U.S. intelligence agencies signaled the seriousness of the threat to Trump.

1/7 - CDC’s Emergency Operations Center activated a COVID-19 Incident Management System.

1/18 - HHS Secretary Azar briefed Trump on the virus.

1/21 - First U.S. case confirmed.

1/22 - Trump: “It’s one person coming in from China, and we have it under control...”

1/24 - Trump praised the Chinese government for its “transparency” and said, “it will all work out well.”

1/29 and 2/23 - Trump advisor Peter Navarro warned of seriousness of the coronavirus, including loss of hundreds of thousands of lives.

Early February - The National Strategic Stockpile of medical supplies was already woefully inadequate.

2/10 - Trump predicted that by April “it all goes away” and “we’re in great shape.”

2/23 - Trump pronounced the situation “very much under control.”

2/25 - Trump said the virus is “a problem that’s going to go away,” that the coronavirus is “well under control” and that there are “very few people with it.”

2/26 - Trump announced a team to respond to the virus.

Seven weeks had elapsed since initial notification of the killer virus.

April 14 - 582,594 confirmed U.S. cases and 23,649 deaths.

Tom Butler

Port Charlotte

