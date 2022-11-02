On behalf of the Punta Gorda Historical Society Board, I would like to thank the army of volunteers who helped remove the hurricane debris from History Park the last three Sundays. Upon first glance, the task at hand seemed daunting and insurmountable: downed trees were everywhere with barely a place to walk. Over 20 trees were lost; most of them were our beloved “shade trees.” We also extend our appreciation to the TEAM Punta Gorda volunteers.
There is an old adage “many hands make light work of a task,” and this was so true of our workdays at History Park. The teamwork and cooperation from all of the volunteers enabled us to bring back a sense of normalcy. A number of the volunteers still had damage to their homes and property but found the time to come out and help cut, drag, haul, and rake the debris out to the street for the FEMA pickup. It was quite startling to see the mountain of tree debris surrounding History Park. We are forever grateful for everyone’s hard work and sincerely humbled by their kindness and generosity.
We are pleased to announce, the Sunday Market at History Park re-opens Nov. 6, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. and Music in the Park, kicks off Nov. 9, 5-7 p.m. thru May 24, 2023. Our calendar of events can be found at www.puntagordahistory.com. We welcome everyone to come out and support the market and music in History Park, Punta Gorda’s hidden gem.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.