Editor:

On behalf of the Punta Gorda Historical Society Board, I would like to thank the army of volunteers who helped remove the hurricane debris from History Park the last three Sundays. Upon first glance, the task at hand seemed daunting and insurmountable: downed trees were everywhere with barely a place to walk. Over 20 trees were lost; most of them were our beloved “shade trees.” We also extend our appreciation to the TEAM Punta Gorda volunteers.


