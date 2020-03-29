Editor:
The "China" virus, novel (new) corona, COVID - 19 is a pretty crafty critter. A major difference between viruses and bacteria is size, think tricycle to semi.
Scientists believe viruses have been around for more than 2 billion years, but not in their present form. As most forms of life became progressively more complex, viruses went the other way, they simplified themselves. Like most viruses they need a host to survive and reproduce, their hosts of choice, us. It can survive for a time in the air, coughs and sneezes, as well as solid surfaces.
When it infects a host it attaches to a body cell and mimics it, in order to hide from the immune system, until it has reproduced thousands of times. One hundred two years ago the "Spanish" flu started in Fort Riley, Kansas. More than 500 young men in training for WWI came down with it, but mostly recovered. They shipped out to Europe where the virus changed into something much more virulent.
In close contact with our troops, allies and locals it spread rapidly. It soon spread to the entire world, killing between 16 and 30 million. When the troops returned to Kansas this new strain came with them. The head of Kansas' Health Department warned the citizens how to prevent the spread. He took drastic steps, closing schools, churches, banning mass gatherings and limiting the number of people in a store at any time. He slowed the spread, other states didn't. The result was 375,000 Americans died from the Spanish (Kansas) flu.
Rick Garms
Englewood
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.