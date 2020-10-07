Editor:
According to research conducted by the Global Independent Investment Research Provider (CFRA), the U.S. economy has done better, in large part, when a Democrat is in the White House.
Since 1945, stocks grew by 11.2% when the president was a Democrat versus 6.9% under a Republican. Furthermore, ten of the last recessions started under Republican administrations.
President Trump's rhetoric about disastrous economic doom if a Democrat takes the White House is not true. Facts seem to suggest our fortunes will change for the better under a Democrat such as gains we saw under Clinton and Obama. Facts don't lie. Our country and our economy need a strong leader who will put us back on track.
I'm voting for Joe!
Ruth Volpe
Port Charlotte
