Editor:
During the Revolutionary War there were those who knew in their hearts that King George III was the rightful owner of the 13 colonies and those Loyalists were willing to kill fellow colonists to enforce that view. They lost.
Years later there were those who knew in their hearts that one person could be owned by another. Furthermore, the offspring of the owned were also owned. Those owners were willing to kill thousands to maintain that ownership. They lost. There was a time most believed that the only good Indian was a dead Indian. That point is moot now as there are hardly any Indians left.
It is extremely hard to change a belief system. Beliefs in colonialism, slavery or manifest destiny could only be changed by the long sweep of history.
Today we have some 55 million Republicans that believe a presidential election was stolen. And, as in any strongly held belief some of them are willing to kill for it. Historically not surprising. My guess is the long sweep of history will label these people as delusional and destructive. As were the Loyalists, slave-holders and expansionists before them.
It is a shame we must wait so long and endure so much for so little.
Mike Deignan
Punta Gorda
