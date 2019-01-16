Editor:
As I and most everybody else relax every evening to watch on TV a few shows after the evening news I have to view more advertising about the news and what they are going to report later that night.
The same advertising every evening over and over every night.
I think the news people are more into advertising the news than actually telling the latest incidents and facts. Is it not enough to be on 4-5-6-7 o'clock but then to advertise for the next couple of hours 8-9 o'clock until it comes back on with the same news.
I suggest that we mute the TV during these advertising sessions for they are not the least bit entertaining or useful to watch.
To the news media, I say don't advertise the news just tell it when it's your turn at 5-6 and 11 o'clock.
Joel Cornett
Port Charlotte
