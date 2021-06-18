Editor:

To those of you who contend that a "no-hitter" baseball game is exciting and entertaining, you have no obligation to read any further.

An exciting baseball game, if there is such a thing, involves players slamming the ball over the fence, hitting great shots, getting on base and finally heading for home as a result of more great hitting by their teammates. And, during the course of all this, fans are treated to skillful throwing, catching and strategies by the team on the field.

Now, to the point. To make matters worse, some pitchers are now applying "sticky stuff" to the ball. This puts more spin on the ball and makes it harder to hit. As a result, the league-wide batting average is below .240. The worst since 1968. Almost a quarter of the batters strike out.

Thankfully, the MLB has apparently agreed to initiate strict enforcement of its rules banning foreign substances on its baseballs. While they're at it, perhaps they could bring in some elderly folks to pitch underhanded and possibly spark some entertaining action.

Bob Russell

Englewood

