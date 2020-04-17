Editor,:
I would like to thank all the hoarders out there that have made a terrible situation many times worse. You know them, they fill their carts with a year’s supply of paper goods and bottled water. A normal person uses about one roll of toilet paper per week. That means a family of four would go through a 24-pack in six weeks. So why would you need more than one pack at a time?
The next item is bottled water. These greedy people buy as many as they can and leave nothing for the rest of us. They might say that they wish to limit going out to a minimum. Well, that might be true, but they force the rest of us to go out and get much more then we want to. I use a CPAP machine for COPD. I use distilled water in the machine every night. These greedy people have forced me to leave my home multiple times to try to purchase the water. I feel like a raccoon digging through many garbage cans in search of food.
So let’s raise our glasses to those greedy people that think only of themselves instead of the greater good.
Fred Neuman
Deep Creek
