Editor:
To the Punta Gorda mayor, City Council, city manager and staff:
It is way beyond time for you to vote on changing the time of City Council meetings from 9 a.m. to evening meetings. I suggest 6:30 p.m.
This change, as you know, would provide working class folks an opportunity to express their opinions on agenda items and, more importantly, would finally provide you the opportunity to hear and address a greater number of citizen/taxpayer concerns.
As it stands now, you only hear the opinions, wants and dissatisfactions of PGI folks who, as most of us know, are retired, and privileged.
If you refuse to bring this to a vote, if you claim some legal mumbo jumbo inhibits you from acting, or if you vote to continue the status quo, be assured most of us will undoubtedly understand your reasoning.
Furthermore, by not voting, your expressed intention to be ‘inclusive’ will be, well, you decide.
Ronna James
Punta Gorda
