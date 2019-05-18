Editor:
Donald Trump should not be president of the United States. His actions during the campaign and over the past two years should have convinced all but his most loyal supporters that he is not worthy of this office.
However, the Democrats would be making a big mistake in pursuing impeachment. Regardless of his embarrassment to our nation and to the Republican Party, impeachment would be a long, drawn-out affair that the American public is too exhausted to go through.
It is also unnecessary, as the die has been cast for his overwhelming defeat in 2020. You simply don’t win when your approval rating is under 50 percent, which Trump’s has been for his entire presidency.
He is compounding his problem by continuing to campaign to his base who are for the most part are obsessed with returning America to a white, male-dominated society of the past.
Most Americans I know are more concerned about the ever-increasing cost of living that is only exacerbated by Trump's tariff policies. Most Americans I know are concerned about school safety for their children and being safe in their places of worship. Most Americans I know are concerned about affordable health care and income inequality.
The Trump administration or the Republicans in Congress who are captive of the lobbyists are not doing anything to address these issues — and Americans have taken notice. So Democrats should continue with their oversight responsibilities by continuing to hold hearings — but stop short of impeachment, because it is not necessary and could prove counterproductive.
Lowell Grieves
Punta Gorda
