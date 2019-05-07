Editor:

There needs to be an independent nonpartisan commission to redistrict Sarasota County in 2019, a proposal up before the Sarasota Commissioners on May 7.

This is a premature and expensive proposal to redistrict. Why not wait for the 2020 census to give us reliable population numbers?

But, if redistricting is carried out, an independent commission ensures that it will be fair, transparent and truly representative of our residents, not biased towards re-electing today's incumbents.

Why not wait, save money and redistrict in 2021?

Jayne Dean

Englewood

