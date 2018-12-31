Editor:
We are currently witnessing the greatest distortion of truth in the continuing accusations against Trump and the Republicans in the liberal news media and the Democrats in Congress, along with a few weak Republication.
Our politicians no longer do the job they were elected for, administer the nation's affairs and make laws. They are only interested in winning the next election. They have become robots of revenge against the president.
Don't get me wrong, Trump has done many things I wish he hadn't, but he is the president of these United States, and has done many good things other presidents ignored.
To make my point, both the Clintons and Obama were in favor of building a better wall on our southern border at one time but did nothing. Now the Democrats and liberal news media oppose any effort to secure our borders from illegals.
And the extent of bungling and failure by Mueller's expensive investigation and his complete ignoring of the many security violations by Hillary prior to the 2016 elections prove one thing: Muller has one goal, driven by the Democrat's and liberal news media's lust for revenge against Trump for winning the 2016 election. Nothing about making the U.S. secure.
A recent study to Congress has drawn little notice or concern in Congress about the very dangerous erosion of American military superiority, risking serious consequences for the United States. I have an idea: Let's put the border wall to a separate referendum and let the American citizens vote in a special election. Now!
Robert V. Thompson
Punta Gorda
