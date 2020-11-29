Editor:
We are into the holiday season! Sure doesn’t feel like it. This year more than ever, we have to make our own. Hallmark has had Christmas on for a month already.
Sorry Charlotte County! Looks like we will not have a museum for a while. The powers that be don’t thing we deserve one. Our children’s loss.
Our sewers are moving right along. Our street is just about done. When hook up is, is another question. After all is said and done, they have to smash our septic.
Enjoy the holidays as much as possible, while staying safe. Wear a mask. It is a little inconvenience to get this mess gone!
The Vietnam Veterans Welcome Home was super great.
Pat Spence
El Jobean
