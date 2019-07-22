Editor:
The statement by the school principal and the astounding misbelief of others goes to fortify what then General Eisenhower stated of the view of the German concentration camps. ”Be sure to document everything because as history goes some day some bastard will claim it did not happen.”
Lest we forget.
Victor A. Smith
Punta Gorda
