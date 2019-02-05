Editor:
The Sunday Sun had another article stating that “dozens of would-be homeowners and local contractors were allegedly ripped off of millions by HD Custom Homes.”
Where are the city, county and state prosecutors? They are responsible to investigate fraud. Based on the news reports, the operators of this company knowingly took funds for products they knew could not provide. Under Florida law isn’t defined as fraud?
It is time to imitate a crime investigation.
When citizens get “ripped off,” they need to file criminal charges.
Jan Baxter
Punta Gorda
