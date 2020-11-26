Editor:
I am a homeowner in the Lakeside Plantation community in North Port. The single family homes are about 17 years old and there is a flood of roof replacements where the homeowner submits to a "free" roof inspection and if it is found that the roof is supposedly "damaged," the company will submit the claim to the owners insurance and the owner will only need to pay their deductible.
I thought this was crazy that you could get a new roof for a few thousand whether there truly was anything other than normal wear and tear but speaking to a friend, this appears to be exactly what is happening.
I inquired with my insurance agency and they seem to act like they know this is happening but there is nothing they can do about it and suggested I write to my government representatives about this apparent "loophole" in insurance coverage that will result in everyone's premiums escalating as this catches on. Don't know if you have ever covered this issue but there are internet references as well. Thanks and thanks for your local paper!
Ronald Perry
North Port
