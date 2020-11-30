Editor:
As you have probably heard, Beyond Ourselves has cancelled our annual fundraiser, the “Share the Love for the Kids Home Tour”. This annual event helps support charities serving children in Charlotte County, but due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, we feel we must exercise caution to protect our homeowners, guests, volunteers and all involved.
However, we are deeply concerned about the organizations’ ability to continue their work with children and their families in need.
We would like to be able to offer them some financial support again this year and are asking for your help in this effort without the actual home tour. Last year the Home Tour raised $64,000 which was distributed to nine charities.
A list of these charities and how they used the funds is found on our website, beyondourselves.pgica.org. In lieu of
purchasing a tour ticket and possibly raffle tickets, we are asking that you consider a contribution to the cause. Any sponsorship donation you make will be passed on to groups helping Charlotte County children and will be
greatly appreciated.
You may mail in a donation-check made out to Beyond Ourselves Home Tour and mail to PGICA 2001 Shreve Street, Punta Gorda, FL 33950 or you may donate at our website, beyondourselves.pgica.org. Click on Home Tour and then the “Donate Button”. We ask that you please submit your donation by Dec. 31. We will list you or
your business on our website as a 2021 Home Tour an consider you a Home Tour Hero.
Marlene Hofer
Home Tour Chairperson
