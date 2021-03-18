Editor:
I just read an article in The Daily Sun that tells how one would go about signing up a homebound person for a vax who does not have a computer. The potential security problem here is the vax recipient must surrender their birthdate to person who will sign them up.
Being intimately familiar with homebound patients over the years it is sometimes not a feel good situation to trust your caregiver. Unfortunately, this is common.
I wonder why the medical offices or hospice etc. that already has this info couldn’t take some time and do this scheduling for the vax recipient. I have friends in other states whose personal physicians called them and made their appointments for them and they aren’t even homebound.
If there are restraints on these organizations perhaps Tallahassee could release them for this procedure. Maybe someone could look into this. Just a thought.
Lynn McKnight
Punta Gorda
