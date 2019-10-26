Editor:
Something in the local and national news. This is all about the homeless. Police arresting bicycle homeless for not stopping, and five backup cruisers. Shop owners putting boulders in front of their stores.
I am sure these poor souls are not all vets. I am sure not all these poor souls are mentally ill. I am sure these poor souls actually might have love in their hearts and families that they miss. Sure it is easy to treat these people, get that, people, like dirt under our feet. They are people same as the rest of us.
When have we become such a population of elite asses that consider ourselves better than them. Not everyone has had the same breaks in life. I hope and wish some of the rest of us can maybe give a few of these people a break.
Roger Beck
North Port
