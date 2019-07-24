Editor:

It's a national scandal, more than half of those we see sleeping on grates, many have suffered mental illness. It's time we recalibrate the pendulum that today allows the mental illness and homeless to die with their rights on. The Progressive party, Democrats and Republican parties, have not fixed this national scandal.

California poverty level by federal standards to this nation following Washington, D.C., and Florida. The following should not receive tax-payer monies, California, Washington, D.C.

Living dead, means these people are not considered human. Sad, the sounds of silence.

Geoffrey Tyson Ward

Englewood

