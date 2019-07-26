Editor:

I found it of interest the letter to the editor in Monday’s Sun addressing “disaster in the making” of Retta Esplande.

The homeowners in that area made a point to attend a City Council meeting and express their approval of a museum, condos and hotel going into my neighborhood on Retta.

Bev Scheu

Punta Gorda

