My wife and I are Englewood homeowners with property insured by Citizens. Many neighbors were hammered by Hurricane Ian. We were all hopeful that the Special Session devoted to property insurance reform held this past week might benefit Floridians, but this rushed legislation only benefits insurers.
This SB 2 bill is yet another $1 billion bailout, in addition to a $2 billion gift during a previous Special Session, to the insurance industry which had contributed $10 million to Gov. DeSantis' political ambitions.
It did nothing to reduce or stall the increasing insurance rates that policyholders are experiencing. House and Senate Democrats proposed about 50 amendments to help policyholders, all of which were voted down. Republicans admitted that homeowners will not see reduced rates for at least 18 months.
The bill is punitive to policyholders. It doesn’t address bad-faith insurers who refuse to administer claims in a quick and fair manner. It makes it harder for policyholders to retain legal counsel to fight insurers.
To force customers out of Citizens Property Insurance, the insurer of last resort in Florida, it will require policyholders to purchase up to 20% higher-priced policies on the private market and purchase additional flood insurance policies.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.