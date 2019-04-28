Editor:
Slavery was the source of Andrew Jackson's wealth, so we still put him on our money. I have driven by the Japanese internment in California. Someday, maybe, tourists will drive by Homestead camp for the 13-17 year-old girls. They are separated from their parents by us.
Sounds like a great tourist stop to me.
Marvin Covey
Port Charlotte
