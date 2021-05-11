Editor:
This week is National Police Week and there will be commemorative events in Washington, D.C. I was a member of the Clowns of Delaware and in 1995 and 1996, our clown group were permitted to attend and entertain COPS, "Concerns of Police Survivors", kids.
These were kids from all over the country who had lost a parent who was either a police officer or a park guard in the line of duty. One of our clowns, "Pop Pop the Cop," had lost a Delaware State Police officer son in an FBI explosive training accident in Quantico, Virginia and had organized our entertainment trip. Besides all of the official police events taking place, there were activities for the COPS kids which included our clown group doing walk-arounds and entertaining.
I had a guitar and sang little ditties for the kids in my walk-around. In the late afternoon, a caravan was formed, two clown vans followed by about a dozen buses loaded with COPS kids and their guardians, for a escorted trip with sirens and flashing lights to Arlington Park for a cookout and more entertainment. What an honor and privilege it was to participate in these activities for these deserving kids. Never forget our good law enforcement people and their families.
C. Edward Dahn
Port Charlotte
