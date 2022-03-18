We’ve visited relatives in Charlotte County over the past 36 years and fallen in love with Port Charlotte. One of the key attractions was the Port Charlotte Cultural Center, so when we arrived this year from the snowy north, we were sadly disappointed to see the Cultural Center had been closed! It’s not just the building, it’s the people it attracted.
The beautiful Cultural Center was the place where volunteers could help other residents engage in healthful activities such as walking, dancing, playing games, learning a new skill or hobby, trade furniture, find kitchen and dining needs, share the use of expensive exercise equipment, and even build something in its well-equipped wood shop. The Cultural Center was within walking distance of most of Port Charlotte’s neighborhoods, yet had great parking. Locally organized plays, concerts, and dances were enjoyable and affordable.
Our best memories over the years were of Cultural Center events. In 1986 New Year’s Eve dance to a live band playing music of genres everyone enjoyed. Meeting the fellow who volunteered in the wood shop providing expert help to revitalize a worn treasure; meeting Cultural Center volunteers along with Red Cross and Salvation Army providing recovery help for residents whose homes were damaged by Hurricane Charley and seeing our mother able to enjoy learning a new skill in her 80s.
Sometimes a community treasure like the Port Charlotte Cultural Center can be renewed by new leadership with fresh ideas, who welcomes volunteers, and leads with love for all people.
