Editor:
America faces some of our darkest days, since its founding. As Neville Chamberlain appeased the vilest person on earth, our incoming occupant of 1600 Pennsylvania Ave., likely plans to do the same for Iran, China, Russia and North Korea!
Since President Trump reset our military, we are prepared to defend America and must stand up to our enemies. If we don’t, there is no other country, which can rescue us!
It remains to be seen, what Biden does, or Harris, if she is successful in deposing him. Will we end up subservient to the CCP, Russia, North Korea or Iran’s Islamist Radicals? Biden will surely do as Obama and reenter the Iran deal; as if that is any smarter than Chamberlain signing with Hitler – “failure to learn from history’s mistakes, are doomed to repeat them”!
By January 10th of this year, after spreading their continual lies, big tech pulled the plug on anyone who disagreed with them. Leftist politicians called for restrictions on other politicians supporting Trump, all in the name of what? During the past 4 years liberal politicians in D.C. called for the “getting in the face” of anyone who opposes them. Hypocrisy, at its finest!
“Never let a crisis go to waste”: quote from member of Obama cabinet. Here’s another: “Lie, lie and keep lying and after every media outlet repeats it, it will be accepted as fact”!
America’s enemies’ love Facebook, Twitter, Amazon, Tik tok, etc. and are all agents for the CCP, Iran and Russia!
Richard C. Russell
Port Charlotte
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.