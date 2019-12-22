Editor:

There are people who proclaim the impeachment process moved too quickly. And yet, did not these same people proclaim it was going too slow when special counsel Mueller prepared his own case, taking two years, working so meticulously?

Personally, I say bring it on. I’d like to claim the most criminal action of this President is his pretended ignorance of the climate crisis. I hope he is in Mar-a Lago when the water comes up to his knees. People say: look at the economy. But anything good in the economy does not count when one is borrowing form the future.

Louise Raterman

Port Charlotte

