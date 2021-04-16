Editor:

Well I really hope you’re happy with what Biden is doing to the United States. He shut down the pipeline which knocked quite a number of people out of their jobs and now our gas prices are going up. He has opened the borders to the illegals and quite a number of the illegals that are coming in have Covid.

He is rooming young children in rooms that should hold maybe a tenth of the amount of people and they are all crowded and sleeping on top of one another. He’s going to raise our taxes which Trump cut our taxes. From what I’m understanding on the news Biden is even considering starting the fence work again to stop some of these illegals from coming in here. Thank goodness for Trump for starting fences.

But Biden and his vice president will not even go down to the border to check this out. The Republican senators have to go down there and check this out.

Like I stated when I started this letter I really hope you’re happy with what Biden is doing to this country.

Lori Chamik

Punta Gorda

