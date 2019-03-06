Editor:
Recently, a letter writer was taking us to school on how impeachment works.
Well he got the impeachment part correct but really bungled the trial/conviction portion.
If a president is "impeached" he or she shall face trial in the Senate with the chief justice of the Supreme Court serving as judge. The outcome is voted on by the senators and requires the vote of two-thirds of the members present for a conviction.
Also bear in mind this proceeding would only remove the president from office and has no standing in a court of law.
Hopefully, our country won't be faced with such a situation as it would only serve to continue to divide "us" even more, if that's even possible.
Aiden F. Marcel
Rotonda Heights
