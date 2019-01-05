Editor:
Bruce Tinsley, creator of Mallard Fillmore, found the right venue to write about Christian genocide. His comic strip.
He references Newsweek, a 2018 study by Aid to the Church in Need, "the persecution and genocide across the world is worse today than at any time in history. Really.
This Catholic charity's church earns far more than the top five or more corporations in America. The top appointees of our government are Christian zealots who believe their God's law is the only law. SCOTUS also is not immune from zealots, some of their rulings were pure fantasy.
Religions number in the hundreds, if not thousands. I haven't read of any mass genocides of Christianity. By them, yes. The Holocaust, carried out in Christian countries, comes to mind. The silence of the Vatican was deafening. The Crusades, quite possibly the heresy laws, creating the Dark Ages. The spectacle of murder by torture was an escape from the misery of the times.
Persecution of Christians in the Near East is more mutual hate than genocide. Hopefully the one "true God" will appear and all the world religions will become one. Peace and love will reign, that's what I hope. Alas, hoping is like having faith, that is, believing in something you know cannot be proven true.
Richard Stowell
North Port
