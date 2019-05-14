Editor:
If an American illegally entered Mexico, China, Cuba, Iran, North Korea, Saudi Arabia or most countries they would be arrested, imprisoned and possibly executed.
What are the consequences of entering America illegally? The chances are excellent that you will receive subsidized benefits. You will find that we have spent billions of dollars printing documents in your language so you will not be impeded in availing yourself of these taxpayer provided perks.
And, if by some happenstance you are apprehended and told that you must return to your country, the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals has ruled (legislated) that you have a right to appeal. The taxpayers will, of course, pay for you lawyer and legal fees. By the way, you can also proudly carry the flag of the country you left and parade down our streets expressing your contempt for America.
Why wouldn’t the hordes want to come to America? And, only a halfwit would try coming here legally. Why wait for years, fill out complicated forms and provide proof that you have skills that will make you a productive citizen? Who needs the hassle? Just set foot on American soil and enjoy the dream.
Our country was founded by geniuses, but we are governed by contemptible fools.
Herb Friske
Arcadia
