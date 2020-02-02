Editor:

Having suffered a stroke, I needed the assistance of multiple specialists which were affiliated with all three local hospitals: Fawcett, Bayfront of Port Charlotte, and Bayfront of Punta Gorda.

Within a month I was admitted to all three hospitals. As of this writing, I am recovering nicely. My gratitude and admiration for the service, compassion, professionalism of the medical staff in these institutions was absolute. I got acquainted with new generations of physicians, managers, nursing, and medical technologists.

Particularly impressive was the cooperation between and among the different specialties and institutions. They operated as an integrated whole. Our area is popular with seniors because we are blessed with sun, water, golfing, fishing, and tax friendly governance. I like to add to this list a top notch medical support system, backed by the best first responders in the state of Florida. May God bless them all.

Rom Mattesich

Punta Gorda

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments