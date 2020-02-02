Editor:
Having suffered a stroke, I needed the assistance of multiple specialists which were affiliated with all three local hospitals: Fawcett, Bayfront of Port Charlotte, and Bayfront of Punta Gorda.
Within a month I was admitted to all three hospitals. As of this writing, I am recovering nicely. My gratitude and admiration for the service, compassion, professionalism of the medical staff in these institutions was absolute. I got acquainted with new generations of physicians, managers, nursing, and medical technologists.
Particularly impressive was the cooperation between and among the different specialties and institutions. They operated as an integrated whole. Our area is popular with seniors because we are blessed with sun, water, golfing, fishing, and tax friendly governance. I like to add to this list a top notch medical support system, backed by the best first responders in the state of Florida. May God bless them all.
Rom Mattesich
Punta Gorda
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.