Dear Editor:
Here is a bill passed last week that needs Gov. DeSantis’ veto:
The House recently attached an amendment to resurrect their transphobic ban to an unrelated charter school bill (SB 1028).
The amendment was approved by the House and was quickly sent to the Senate, where it was approved along party lines.
Our Democratic representatives and senators tried their hardest to fight this last minute assault on children, but they were in essence told to sit down and shut up! This amendment made important changes to the original stand-alone bill:
The ban now applies to secondary and college level athletes at public schools.
The ban relies solely on designation of biological sex determined at birth (cisgender). This eliminates the ability of a trans-female to play sports on female teams and nullifies NCAA policy and Florida High School Athletics Association (FHSAA) guidelines.
This is not about protecting female student athlete opportunities. Apparently Florida Republicans want to join the national Republican movement that is using these helpless children to foment their hate, spread lies, and encourage bullying and marginalization of the trans community. It is shameful!
If you can't win our governor over on a plea to treat children humanely, perhaps you can appeal to him with Republicans’ biggest fear — loss of money. Here is some data to help you:
College athletes are demanding that the NCAA pull championships from states with anti-trans sports legislation.
Over 50 businesses recently signed the Business Statement Opposing Anti-LGBTQ State Legislation, stating their clear opposition to harmful transphobic state laws.
So now this bill (SB 1028) goes to the governor's desk with the anti-trans amendment included. Urge Gov. DeSantis to VETO SB 1028. Please send him an email at governorron.desantis@eog.myflorida.com.
Thank you for caring.
Karen J. Fisk
Rotonda West
