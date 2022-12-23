Recently there was a poll asking registered Democrats if they approved or disapproved of Biden’s first two years. Despite our wide-open southern border (four million), inflation at a 40-year high, out-of-control national debt, etc., etc., it found 84 percent of respondents supported Biden’s governance. Incredible!
Come January D.C. Republicans will take control of the House. Top of their lawmaking agenda will be to initiate “hearings” on a range of recognized ills. One will be to delve deep into the now-infamous Hunter Biden laptop debacle. Results expected from this investigation will be a road map of the Biden boy’s dealings with unsavory foreign actors including Ukraine and China. As this picture becomes clear indictments are expected for Hunter, his Uncle Jim and impeachment hearings for Joe.
Additional ramifications will include the FBI’s intentional inaction (they have had the laptop for four years and done nothing), as well as the probable criminal cover-ups of the Bidens by both the Secret Service and Justice Department.
Also, this particular hearing will bring to light how some 51 former and present government officials intentionally lied to us, the American voters, about “Russian disinformation.” These hearings are expected to shine a very bright spotlight on Washington corruption, as well as how the main-stream media knowingly misled you and me to help elect this very crooked and inept president.
Hopefully these hearings’ results will help to change the thinking of the 84 percent of Democrats who are okay with the ongoing daily destruction of our nation.
