A letter in the morning paper suggests Trump followers go to work first. The letter follows with the usual criticism of the President; in point of fact the only issue avoided thus far has been questioning the legitimacy of his birth.
Perhaps it is worth noting that a significant number of folks have stayed at their posts all during this period. My paper comes every morning, my mail has not been delayed, police and fire and EMT services have continued. The Senate has remained in session and the President has stayed in Washington.
As a police officer, for more than two decades and a combat Marine in Vietnam, I've shouldered risky occupations and situations. For each of these positions I was paid. I never held a post that would allow me to stay at home and avoid risk and still garner my pay. There are responsibilities that require physical presence, costs to be met and time cards to be punched. So, folks pack the lunch-box and go back to work. Obviously all those who meet and need a paycheck are Trump followers or perhaps they are just individuals living up to their continuing responsibilities in rough and risky times.
During the Blitz in WWII the King and the royal family remained in London and carried on. Today the American House of Representatives remains at home, safe and avoiding risk. Do they still get paid?
Ronald C. Suciu
Punta Gorda
