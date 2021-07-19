Editor:
I am sure that I am not the only resident near the historic district of Punta Gorda that has concerns of what is to become of a sho gun house on McGregor Street that has been relocated and sitting on concrete blocks.
Will this unsecured house become airborne and land on a neighboring home if a hurricane makes it way toward us. I'm sure this relocated house needed permits to be moved to its current location. Shouldn't either the county or the city make sure that this is tied down and secured for the safety of its citizens? Also, how long can a house sit on blocks legally?
Marion Stricker
Punta Gorda
