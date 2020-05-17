Editor:

The Republican Senate continues to work in Washington. Meanwhile, hospitals and staff, grocery stores and staff, etc., go to work every day. The House however, led by Nancy Pelosi, feels they should stay home when critical work remains in limbo due to Pelosi’s inaction.

Remember this, China spread the disease, Democrats spread the lies and media spread the panic. Then our economy crashed.

Susan Dunn

Port Charlotte

