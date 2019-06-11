Editor:
Please tell the Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi that Trump cannot be above the law. Impeaching a president on felonious behavior should not be based on polling data but on respect for our Constitution and our country’s values.
The Mueller report describes the extensive attacks by the Russians on our election to aid Trump and how the Trump campaign was fully aware of these efforts but did nothing to stop it. It also describes Trump’s efforts to block the investigation at every turn.
Several of his acts satisfy all of the elements for an obstruction charge. Over 1,000 former federal prosecutors, under both Republican and Democratic administrations, believe his conduct as described in Mueller’s report would result in multiple felony charges for obstruction of justice in the case of any person other than a sitting president.
In addition to the Mueller Report, Trump is an un-indicted felonious co-conspirator in the illegal payment to a porn star to hide his adulterous relationship (while his third wife was pregnant) from the American voters.
Furthermore, he took an oath to faithfully execute the office of president and "to protect and defend the Constitution of the United States." He is failing his oath with his relentless attacks on the free press, his incessant lying, and his divisive and immoral behavior.
Trump’s actions far exceed the threshold of high crimes and misdemeanors. Does he remember how popular Nixon was just before his impeachment vote?
Bob Hoeltzel
Englewood
