We built our house in 2001 before the 2004-2005 housing bubble hit our area. We paid $10,500 for our lot on Boundary and those across the street on the canal were $12,500. In 2004, Lots that were selling for $17,000 skyrocketed.
Eventually, regular building lots went to around $60K and golf course or canal lots went to $125K. The lot next to us sold twice for $61K and $80K That was before the 10% cap on non-homesteaded property valuations. Homesteaded property owners were protected by the 3% valuation cap, but non-homesteaded owners were not. Property tax collections in Charlotte County skyrocketed.
Sound familiar? Homes similar to ours have recently sold for over $500,000 — some for more than asking price. Our tax valuation is around $216,000 thanks to the homestead cap. So if we were to sell, the new owner would probably pay twice as much in property taxes that we do. Lots are also selling for high prices. So what’s the point?
Are we in another bubble or will prices remain at current levels? It is a cautionary tale. If it is a bubble, our county commissioners should be prudent in their budgeting and avoid the mistakes made in the last property tax windfall. New buyers and sellers should be aware of the value of the homestead protection and it’s portability. Most Realtors are well versed in the somewhat complicated issue and obligated to explain it to buyers and sellers. We are living in paradise.
