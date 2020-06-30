Editor:
I buy a 6-month pass so the new (beach parking) system does not affect me. I suggest that the office on San Casa, where passes are issued, consider offering day passes for people who only want one day and don’t have an internet connected phone.
Bill Loughan
Englewood
