Now that Muscle Car City is leaving the large space could the "Powers that Be" in Punta Gorda entice Trader Joe's company to open a store there? I know there is a Trader Joe's which just opened in Fort Myers but we need one here for Port Charlotte and Punta Gorda, Englewood and surroundings.

Betty Powell

Punta Gorda

