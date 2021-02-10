Editor:
Now that Muscle Car City is leaving the large space could the "Powers that Be" in Punta Gorda entice Trader Joe's company to open a store there? I know there is a Trader Joe's which just opened in Fort Myers but we need one here for Port Charlotte and Punta Gorda, Englewood and surroundings.
Betty Powell
Punta Gorda
